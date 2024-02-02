wrestling / News
Trinity’s Final TNA Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
Trinity will have her final TNA match on next week’s Impact as she teams with Jordynne Grace. TNA announced the following bouts on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube”
* Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw
* Non-Title Match: Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! @JordynneGrace & @TheTrinity_Fatu vs @GiseleShaw08 and @SavannahEvansNV w/@TheJaiVidal pic.twitter.com/Fen2U3J7Oz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 2, 2024
