Trios Championship Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
November 11, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s Dynamite, including a Trios Championship bout and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS and is the go-home episode before Full Gear:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Top Flight & AR Fox
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. The Bunny
* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Ethan Page vs. Bandido
* Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara
* Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland
* Jon Moxley & MJF speak ahead of their Full Gear match
* Samoa Joe speaks
* Britt Baker and Saraya speak