Trios Championship Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s Dynamite, including a Trios Championship bout and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS and is the go-home episode before Full Gear:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Top Flight & AR Fox

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. The Bunny

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Ethan Page vs. Bandido

* Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

* Anthony Bowens vs. Swerve Strickland

* Jon Moxley & MJF speak ahead of their Full Gear match

* Samoa Joe speaks

* Britt Baker and Saraya speak