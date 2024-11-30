wrestling / News

Trios Match Added To This Weekend’s AEW Collision

November 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Trios 11-30-24 Image Credit: AEW

A trios match has been set for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Friday that Mistico and Private Party will battle MxM Collection & Johnny TV on Saturday’s show.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs tomorrow at 4 PM ET on TNT:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson
* Mistico & Private Party vs. MxM Collection & Johnny TV
* The Outrunners vs. Iron Savages
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Leila Grey

