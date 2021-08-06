Trios Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has booked a new match for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, as Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta will team up to take on Matt Hardy and Private Party in trios action.

Here’s the updated AEW Dynamite lineup:

* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* 5 Labours of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* Wheeler YUTA, Orange Cassidy, & Chuck Taylor vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

* Dan Lambert appearance