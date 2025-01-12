wrestling / News
Trios Match Added to AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage
January 11, 2025 | Posted by
A trios match has been added to Wednesday’s ‘Maximum Carnage’ edition of AEW Dynamite on MAX and TNT. The Hurt Syndicate, including MVP, will take on Mark Briscoe and Private Party. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD
* Christian Cage vs. HOOK
* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe
