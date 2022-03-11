Trios Match Added To MLW Azteca Underground

Major League Wrestling has announced a trios match for the upcoming MLW Azteca Underground taping on April 1 in Dallas. Aerostar, Miniman and El Dragon will take on Mini Abismo Negro, Arez and a mystery opponent.

Cesar Duran has signed a thrilling trios match: Aerostar, Microman & El Dragon vs. Arez, Mini Abismo Negro, & ??? for Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.

–Grab your tickets at MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.

The emerging cult known as Strange Sangre want Microman for surely sinister reasons and Cesar Duran has granted them a trios match against Microman and two luchadores of his picking

Wasting no time, the “World’s Greatest Wonder” called Aerostar and El Dragon, who readily accepted the call to action to fight Strange Sangre’s Arez, Mini Abismo Negro… and a TBA partner.

The question is who is the mystery man?

Will Microman escape the sinister Strange Sangre and triumph over these evil rudos? Find out April 1st in Dallas Cesar Duran presents MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND!

LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:

¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

Super Estelar de Trios

Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)

More matches and appearances to be announced soon.

Azteca Underground is an interactive experience featuring:

• Lucha Lunch: 1st and 2nd row ticket holders will enjoy early access for an exclusive pre-show VIP Lucha Lunch with a taco bar. Note: this is not available to any other ticket holder.

Food included in purchase of 1st or 2nd row ticket.

• Tour Cesar’s Office: Journey to the shadowy destination where Cesar Duran makes matches, schemes and holds court. Here, you’ll have a chance to take a photo sitting at El Jefe’s actual desk and reign supreme as Azteca Henchmen stand guard over your Azteca empire.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

• Meet Cesar Duran: A limited pre-show meet and greet with Cesar Duran. Get autographs and photos with El Jefe himself!

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

• Meet Microman and the Micromobile: Meet the world’s greatest wonder and take a photo with Microman in this limited pre-show meet and greet.

Pre-order your meet & greet opportunity.

• Cesar’s Heist: Opportunities abound! Search Cesar’s cathedral of violence on an Azteca treasure hunt before the show kicks off. The renegades fortunate enough to finish the quest will rewarded with a gift from the gods.

Access included in purchase of any ticket.

• Plus MORE!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m.: Early entry for 1st & 2nd row ticket holders

1:15 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

2:00 p.m.: Showtime

Estimated Run Time of Show: 3 hrs.