wrestling / News
Trios Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a new trios match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday that Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy will take on The Iron Savages on Saturday’s show.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White
* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages
* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora
* MJF opens the show
#AEWCollision TOMORROW!
Southaven, MS
LIVE 8pmET/7pmCT | TNT@OrangeCassidy, #ROH World Champ @SussexCoChicken & @KORCombat vs @bear_boulder, @bearbronsonBC & @JackedJameson#TheConglomeration of OC, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly face the Iron Savages in Trios Action!
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/FTD50UeffL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2024