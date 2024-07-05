Trios Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a new trios match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday that Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy will take on The Iron Savages on Saturday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White

* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* MJF opens the show