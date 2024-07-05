wrestling / News

Trios Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

July 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Trio Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a new trios match for this week’s episode of Collision. The company announced on Friday that Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy will take on The Iron Savages on Saturday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Adam Page vs. Jay White
* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages
* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora
* MJF opens the show

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading