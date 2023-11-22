wrestling / News
Trios Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a trios match to tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Orange Cassidy, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata will team up to take on Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager as you can see below.
The updated card for tonight’s show is:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay White
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe
* Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager
* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay
* Toni Storm’s Championship Acceptance Speech
* Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus
TONIGHT!@WintrustArena | https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY#AEWDynamite LIVE 8/7c TBS#AEWContinentalClassic: GOLD LEAGUE
Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe@JonMoxley takes on @SussexCoChicken in the #AEWContinentalClassic which kicks off TONIGHT on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hJb1oTGaIP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Opens Up About His Approach To Booking In WWE, Says He Books What People ‘Want To Feel and See’
- Jeff Jarrett On Importance of WWE Sunday Night Heat, Recalls Beyond The Mat
- Booker T Says King Booker Could Have Been ‘An Asterisk On My Career’
- Jake Roberts Says Ultimate Warrior’s Input In Their Feud Was ‘Non-Existent’