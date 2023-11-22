Trios Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a trios match to tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Orange Cassidy, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata will team up to take on Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager as you can see below.

The updated card for tonight’s show is:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay White

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager

* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay

* Toni Storm’s Championship Acceptance Speech

* Christian Cage rechristens Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus