Trios Match Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling announced a six-man tag team match for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, featuring Adam Copeland in action. He will team with Sting and Darby Allin against Lance Archer & The Righteous. This will be Copeland’s first match on Collision and second match in AEW overall.

So far, the only other segment announced for Saturday is Andrade el Idolo giving an answer to CJ Perry.

