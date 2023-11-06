wrestling / News
Trios Match Announced For Saturday’s AEW Collision
November 6, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling announced a six-man tag team match for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, featuring Adam Copeland in action. He will team with Sting and Darby Allin against Lance Archer & The Righteous. This will be Copeland’s first match on Collision and second match in AEW overall.
So far, the only other segment announced for Saturday is Andrade el Idolo giving an answer to CJ Perry.
THIS FRIDAY 11/10@OaklandArena#AEWCollision Live Taping@Sting+@RatedRCope+@DarbyAllin vs.#LanceArcher+@NoNamexVincent+@DEATHxWALKS w/ @JakeSnakeDDT
See this huge 6-Man Tag before it airs this Saturdayhttps://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
Don't miss Saturday Night Collision
8/7c | TNT pic.twitter.com/c7f4eigiqd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2023