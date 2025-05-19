wrestling / News

Trios Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 5-21-25 Trio Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a big trios match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks will face Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Swerve Strickland
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart
Toni Storm on commentary
* Face to face between Will Ospreay and Hangman Page
* Face to face between Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone
* MJF signs contract to join Hurt Syndicate

