Trios Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a big trios match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks will face Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Swerve Strickland

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart

Toni Storm on commentary

* Face to face between Will Ospreay and Hangman Page

* Face to face between Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone

* MJF signs contract to join Hurt Syndicate