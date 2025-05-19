wrestling / News
Trios Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a big trios match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks will face Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Swerve Strickland
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart
Toni Storm on commentary
* Face to face between Will Ospreay and Hangman Page
* Face to face between Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone
* MJF signs contract to join Hurt Syndicate
This Wednesday, 5/21#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max
World Champion @JonMoxley + @youngbucks
vs@swerveconfident +
World Trios Champions @SamoaJoe + @TrueWillieHobbs
After Death Riders injured The Opps’ Shibata,
Swerve joins Hobbs/Samoa Joe vs Young Bucks + Mox
WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/dpAuiApic3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 19, 2025