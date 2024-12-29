wrestling / News
Trios Match Set For AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen
A big trios match is set for this week’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced at the end of AEW Worlds End that the returning Adam Copeland will team with FTR against Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT and Max, is:
* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley, Claudo Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement
Mother of All Simulcasts#AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen
Wed, 1/1/25 | Asheville, NC
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @StreamOnMax
Death Riders vs Rater FTR@RatedRCope @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR vowed to TAKE IT ALL from @JonMoxley @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta! pic.twitter.com/Ie9xmuPpzc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Recalls a Time When Vince McMahon Made Him Feel Paralyzed With Fear
- JBL Recalls Being Ribbed By Soldiers During First WWE Tribute To The Troops Tour
- Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
- Details on Original Plan For Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic