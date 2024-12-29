Trios Match Set For AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen

A big trios match is set for this week’s Fight For The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced at the end of AEW Worlds End that the returning Adam Copeland will team with FTR against Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on TNT and Max, is:

* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Jon Moxley, Claudo Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Jeff Jarrett’s career announcement