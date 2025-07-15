– Tony Khan confirmed a huge trios match for tomorrow’s post-All In Texas edition of AEW Dynamite. Newly crowned AEW World Champion Hangman Page will team with World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe against The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

Tony Khan wrote, “Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Chicago, IL; TBS + HBO Max TOMORROW @AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page + @SussexCoChicken + AEW World Trios Champion @TrueWillieHobbs vs Death Riders @JonMoxley/@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta Don’t miss the fallout from #AEWAllInTexas TOMORROW NIGHT!”

Hangman Page is coming off of a grueling main event title victory over Jon Moxley in a Texas Death match last Saturday at AEW All In Texas. Hobbs will also likely be looking for payback. At the same event, The Opps defended their titles against The Death Riders. However, after the match, Castagnoli attacked Hobbs’ tag team partner, Samoa Joe, with a chair, who was taken out of the stadium on a stretcher.

Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on HBO Max. Here’s the current lineup:

* Trios Match: Hangman Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, & Mark Briscoe vs. The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta)

* Fallout from AEW All In Texas