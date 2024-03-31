Trios Match Announced for AEW Dynasty, Updated Lineup

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a trios match was announced for AEW Dynasty on April 21 in St. Louis. Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston will face the House of Black. The match was set up after Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews attacked Copeland, leading to Briscoe and Kingston making the save. Here is the updated lineup for Dynasty:

* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks OR Best Friends vs. FTR OR Top Flight

* Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black