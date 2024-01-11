wrestling / News
Trios Match Added to Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage
January 11, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a trios match for tomorrow night’s episode of Rampage on TNT, bringing the match count up to four. The Dark Order will take on Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang and Jake Hager. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW Continental Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta.
* Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal
* Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata
* Dark Order vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
10pm ET/9pm CT | @tntdrama
• #EddieKingston v @WheelerYuta
• @SwerveConfident v @MattSydal
• @ShidaHikaru v @amisylle
• #DarkOrder v @theDaddyMagic, @TheAngeloParker & @RealJakeHager pic.twitter.com/NLVfifUp6A
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024
