Trios Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The Elite will be in trios action on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Sunday evening that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will battle Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander

* Anything Goes Match: Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal

* Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

* Jack Perry & Jerry Lynn face-to-face

* We’ll hear from MJF