Trios Match Added To Countdown to TNA Rebellion

TNA Wrestling has announced a trios match for Countdown to TNA Rebellion, the pre-show for the April 20 PPV. The event happens in Las Vegas at The Palms Casino Resort. ABC will team with Leon Slater to take on The Rascalz and Myron Reed. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Steph De Lander

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System vs. Speedball Mountain

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something

* Full Metal Mayhem: Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Last Man Standing Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

* Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. DECAY (Pre-show match)

* ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed (Pre-show match)