Trios Match, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta Added to AEW Collision

In a posts on Twitter last night, Tony Khan announced two more matches for this Saturday’s AEW Collision Beach Break. They include Wheeler Yuta vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and a trios match pitting the Don Callis Family against Brody King, Bandido and Tomohiro Ishii. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. CRU

* Chicago Street Fight: Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta

* The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. Brody King, Bandido & Tomohiro Ishii

* Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox

* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne

* Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey

* Tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael