wrestling / News

Trios Match, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta Added to AEW Collision

May 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In a posts on Twitter last night, Tony Khan announced two more matches for this Saturday’s AEW Collision Beach Break. They include Wheeler Yuta vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and a trios match pitting the Don Callis Family against Brody King, Bandido and Tomohiro Ishii. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. CRU
* Chicago Street Fight: Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta
* The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. Brody King, Bandido & Tomohiro Ishii
* Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox
* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne
* Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey
* Tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading