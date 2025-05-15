wrestling / News
Trios Match, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta Added to AEW Collision
In a posts on Twitter last night, Tony Khan announced two more matches for this Saturday’s AEW Collision Beach Break. They include Wheeler Yuta vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and a trios match pitting the Don Callis Family against Brody King, Bandido and Tomohiro Ishii. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Tag Team Championships #1 Contenders Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. CRU
* Chicago Street Fight: Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. Gates Of Agony
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wheeler Yuta
* The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. Brody King, Bandido & Tomohiro Ishii
* Kyle Fletcher vs. AR Fox
* Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne
* Blake Christian vs. Mike Bailey
* Tribute to Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael
ROH World Champion Bandido, Brody King + Tomohiro Ishii
vs
RPG Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero) + Lance Archer
Bandido + Brody + Ishii collide vs their nemeses The Don Callis Family THIS SATURDAY!
Powerhouse Hobbs vs Wheeler Yuta
After their altercation on AEW Dynamite tonight,
World Trios Champion
World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps will collide 1-on-1 vs The Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta, THIS SATURDAY!
THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/8OSi9Qg6cL
