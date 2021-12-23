Trios Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

We have a six-man tag team match set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite that the following matches will take place on next week’s New Year’s Smash-themed episode.

AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TNT.

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Orange Cassidy & Best Friends

* TBS Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa

* Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

* Jim Ross returns to commentary