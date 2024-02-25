Trios Match Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a trios match was announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. Bryan Danielson defeated Jun Akiyama, and then kicked him with a low blow. This led to Eddie Kingston to make the save, which led to Claudio Castagnoli attacking. FTR then came out to save Kingston. It was then announced that Eddie Kingston and FTR will face the Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Eddie Kingston & FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

* Sting’s last Dynamite