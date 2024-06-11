Trios Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A trios match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night that Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly will take on Komnosuke Takeshita, Roderick Strong, and Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis

* TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita

* TV Time with Chris Jericho ft. Private Party

* RUSH vs. TBD