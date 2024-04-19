wrestling / News
Trios Match Added to Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced a trios match for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which follows Collision. Kyle O’Reilly will team with Rocky Romero & Matt Menard against Roderick Strong & the Undisputed Kingdom. Here’s the updated lineup:
* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven
TOMORROW, 4/20
Peoria, IL
Saturday #AEWRampage
TNT After #AEWCollision @KORcombat/@azucarRoc/@theDaddyMagic vs
International Champ @roderickstrong, ROH Tag Team Champs @MattTaven/@RealMikeBennett
Roddy rivals Rocky + Daddy join KOR vs Undisputed Kingdom ahead of #AEWDynasty! pic.twitter.com/tYU6PPCzL3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 19, 2024
