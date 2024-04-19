wrestling / News

Trios Match Added to Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

April 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced a trios match for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which follows Collision. Kyle O’Reilly will team with Rocky Romero & Matt Menard against Roderick Strong & the Undisputed Kingdom. Here’s the updated lineup:

* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven

