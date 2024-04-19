Trios Match Added to Tomorrow Night’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced a trios match for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, which follows Collision. Kyle O’Reilly will team with Rocky Romero & Matt Menard against Roderick Strong & the Undisputed Kingdom. Here’s the updated lineup:

* High-Flying Four-Way Elimination: Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura

Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero & “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard vs. Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven