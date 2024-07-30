Trios Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a trios tag team match to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii of the Conglomeration will take on Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH.

Khan wrote:

“This Wednesday, 7/31

Greenville, SC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT! @SussexCoChicken @orangecassidy Ishii vs @Taurusoriginal @roderickstrong @rushtoroblanco The Conglomeration’s rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday!”

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

* Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page

* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette

