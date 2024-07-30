wrestling / News
Trios Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a trios tag team match to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii of the Conglomeration will take on Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH.
Khan wrote:
“This Wednesday, 7/31
Greenville, SC
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT!
@SussexCoChicken @orangecassidy Ishii vs @Taurusoriginal @roderickstrong @rushtoroblanco
The Conglomeration’s rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday!”
* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH
* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
* Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson
* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette
