Trios Tag Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 7-29-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has added a trios tag team match to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday night that Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii of the Conglomeration will take on Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH.

Khan wrote:

“This Wednesday, 7/31
Greenville, SC
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT!

@SussexCoChicken @orangecassidy Ishii vs @Taurusoriginal @roderickstrong @rushtoroblanco

The Conglomeration’s rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday!”

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH
* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
* Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson
* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette

https://x.com/TonyKhan/status/1818063435315183987

