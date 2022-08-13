wrestling / News
Trios Tag Team Title Tournament Match Set For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks
A quarterfinal match in the Trios Tag Team Title Tournament is set for AEW Dynamite in two weeks. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Rampage that Death Triangle will face Will Ospreay And Aussie Open in an opening-round bout in the tournament.
The match is the first announced for the episode thus far. The lineup for next Wednesday’s show is:
* AEW World Trios Tournament Tournament Match: Young Bucks & TBA vs. Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee
* Two Out Three Falls Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia
* KiLynn King vs. Thunder Rosa
The feud between #LuchaBrothers and #LaFaccionIngobernable is far from over; but now Penta+Fenix are focused on the #AEW World Trios Championship when PAC returns to reunite #DeathTriangle! #AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NM1eotXxvE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2022
