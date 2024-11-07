Trios Title Match Announced For AEW Collision

The AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line on this weekend’s AEW Collision. AEW announced on Dynamite that The Conglomeration will challenge Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC for the titles on Saturday’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC vs. The Conglomeration

* AEW Full Gear Tag Team Championship Qualifier: The Outrunners vs. Top Flight

* Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox