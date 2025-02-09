Trios Title Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

The AEW Trios titles are finally being defended again, as a title match was announced for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The Undisputed Kingdom won a three-team match that included Shane Taylor Promotions and Daddy Magic, Daniel Garcia and Cool Hand Ang. After that, they were attacked by the Death Riders. Cole told them they picked on the wrong trio and the Kingdom fought back. Then, Cole made a challenge for Dynamite.

This would be the first defense of the titles since November, when the group defeated Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe and Tomohiro Ishii on Collision. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

* MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Max Caster vs. TBD