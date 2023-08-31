Trios Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker

* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, & Kris Statlander

* Jay White vs. Dax Harwood

* Ricky Starks challenges Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out