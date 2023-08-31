wrestling / News
Trios Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision
August 30, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker
* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, & Kris Statlander
* Jay White vs. Dax Harwood
* Ricky Starks challenges Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Possibly Re-Signing Former Tag Team Champions
- Note on Whereabouts of CM Punk Before AEW Dynamite in Chicago, His Suspension
- Bianca Belair Reportedly Off TV For Now After Injury Angle on WWE Smackdown
- Mark Henry Weighs In On CM Punk & Jack Perry Incident, Realities Of Backstage Politics