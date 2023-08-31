wrestling / News

Trios Title Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

August 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker
* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, & Kris Statlander
* Jay White vs. Dax Harwood
* Ricky Starks challenges Ricky Steamboat to a Strap Match at All Out

