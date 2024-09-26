Trios Title Match Set For AEW Collision Grand Slam

The AEW World Trios Championships will be on the line at AEW Collision Grand Slam. PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli will defend the titles against Private Party and Komander at Saturday’s show, as announced on tonight’s Dynamite.

The updated card for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Private Party & Komander

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

* AEW TNT Championship Open Challenge Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. TBA

* Saraya’s Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

* Lumberjack Strap Match: Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Tornado Trios Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree

* Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico

* MxM Collection unveil Max Caster’s jacket makeover