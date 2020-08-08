wrestling / News
Triple Brand Women’s Battle Royal Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
Smackdown will see a triple brand battle royal for a shot at Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Title next week. On tonight’s show, Stephanie McMahon spoke to Bayley and Sasha Banks from the TitanTron and announced that with Bayley making enemie4s on Raw, Smackdown and NXT, next week will see a battle royal with women from all three brands with the winner facing Bayley for her title at SummerSlam.
None of the competitors were announced yet. Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
BREAKING NEWS:
Per @StephMcMahon a triple brand battle royal on next week's #SmackDown will determine @itsBayleyWWE's SummerSlam opponent! pic.twitter.com/B5r72Glav6
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020
“Now, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 what’s best for business.”@StephMcMahon delivers a shock to @itsBayleyWWE and @SashaBanksWWE’s #SummerSlam plans! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8OqwptV1je
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
.@StephMcMahon called @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE to the ring for a video conference RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown… 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xnI9eILFC
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
