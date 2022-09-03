Triple H Addresses Brock Lesnar Walking Out On Smackdown, His Past Issues & Current Relationship With Brock

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H addressed the backstage situation where Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of Smackdown after hearing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE, and that Triple H had to convince Brock to come back. Triple H said the story had “some truth to it.” Highlights of his comments are below.

On why Brock walked out of Smackdown: “There’s some truth to it, yeah. Look, you have to understand Brock’s relationship with Vince and I think if you look at Brock’s relationships across combat sports, period, he has a relationship with Dana, that’s a certain way, and he has a relationship with Vince, that’s a certain way, but Vince is the devil he knows. And Brock is inherently not a trusting person, that’s just how he is, he doesn’t like people. But he’s not a trusting person. And I think in that moment where you just hear Vince is out, now what’s going to happen? I’m out of here, you know what I mean? And I think there was a moment of that, nothing more, nothing less. Not like he looked at it and was like, I don’t like anybody else here, I don’t trust anybody else here.”

On his conversations with Brock that got him to return and his relationship with Brock over the years: “We have conversations, he comes back, I have a great relationship with Brock. Have we had issues over the years because at a certain point, he was a talent, I was a talent. Talent all get along to some degree, and there is also very real rivalry between all of them. They all want to be the best. Everybody wants to be the best and be in that spot. So yeah, I’m sure there is some level of mistrust or those things. He has always had a relationship, Brock’s not a, let me just deal with these people over here to take that off your plate, when he wants something, he calls Vince directly. When he has wanted to do a deal, he has called Vince directly. There was a period of time when he first came back when he was dealing with me directly because he and Vince weren’t getting along when he first came back, just from past stuff, and over a period of time, he rekindles his relationship with Vince and now everything goes through Vince. It’s just a different time now and I think now that he has had a moment to digest it, he digested it a little bit, came back to the building, we did business that night, we had long conversations about where we’ll go next, he liked what he heard, liked how he’s been dealt with, and it’s all good.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit BT Sports with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.