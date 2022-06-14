Triple H Addresses New WWE Prospects At NIL Summit

The second class of WWE’s NIL athletes was revealed on Monday with NIL Summit taking place in Atlanta, GA. WWE executive Triple H was in attendance to welcome the newcomers, telling them, “WWE has been around for over 50 years. We create iconic characters that last for generations. That’s why I can be introduced by a grown man that says he was a big fan of me when he was eight years old. Goes fast people, trust me.”

The new class includes athletes from all different types of sports including football, amateur wrestling, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, track and field, cheer, and dance. Check out a video of Triple H at the summit below: