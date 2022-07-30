Triple H Addresses Prospective Talent At Conclusion Of WWE Tryouts

Triple H spoke to the athletes who tried out for WWE on Friday at the end of the tryout, praising them for their work and more. The WWE executive was in attendance at the tryout and spoke to the prospective talent at the close of the event, saying he believed the next big star was among the group.

“It’s not often you get to witness the future happening right in front of your eyes,” he said (per Wrestling Inc. “Somewhere in this group of people is potentially the next Rock, the next John Cena, potentially the next Roman Reigns, potentially the next Becky Lynch, the next Bianca Belair.”

The tryouts took place on Nashville ahead of tomorrow’s PPV, and featured several collegiate and post-collegiate athletes hoping to sign with the company, with many of the company’s top executives in attendance as well as several members of the roster such as Belair, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Lynch.

Triple H talked about Dwight Howard’s appearance at the event, saying, “[Howard]’s straight from the shadow realm. He came in here and flicked everyone like a booger and it was amazing.” He went on to praise the talent who tried out, noting, “The things you learned here if you have a career in this, will last you your entire career. But from day one, everyone has been amazing.”