Triple H Addresses Reports of Heat Between Matt Riddle and Vince McMahon Over Brock Lesnar

During today’s media call promoting NXT Takeover: Portland, Triple H discussed reports that Matt Riddle has heat with Vince McMahon over his calling Brock Lesnar out. Riddle has been in the headlines because of the reports, which claim McMahon is unhappy with Riddle over his social media posts regarding Lesnar which may have led to his quick Royal Rumble exit. You can check out highlights of Triple H’s comments on the topic below per Wrestling Inc:

On the reports of Riddle’s heat with McMahon: “To be honest with you, I haven’t asked anybody about it. Vince didn’t express his disapproval of anything that was said, and I’m sure if there were an issue, he would’ve called me directly. He’s not shy about that. I didn’t see that. I heard what you heard about the conversation between the two. Matt’s Matt. Brock’s Brock. They had a conversation that’s between them. They’re men. I don’t mean that to be disparaging of anybody. They’re grown adults let’s just say that. They had a conversation.”

On the possibility of a match between Lesnar and Riddle: “To be honest, I read something [and I go], ‘I don’t know if that’s a work, that’s legit. I don’t know.’ I don’t care either way from that standpoint. I’m entertained by it. If somebody has a problem with it, they come to me, and I’ll help deal with the problem. Right now, it is what it is. Matt is an incredibly talented performer. He’s very vocal. He has his own personality and his own viewpoints on things. That’s a great thing. I think Brock is of the opinion, my guess would be, if you’re gonna write checks, you better be able to cash them, and I think Matt writes checks and he can cash in his mind. Who knows? We’ll see where it goes. The sky’s the limit for Matt Riddle as a performer, and we’ll see where it all goes.”