Triple H to Address the WWE Universe, Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso, More Set for This Week’s SmackDown
– WWE.com has confirmed some huge new matchups and segments for this Friday’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE SmackDown. Triple H will once again address the WWE Universe on this week’s show.
Also confirmed for Friday, Sami Zayn will face Jey Uso in a singles match. Also, The Brawling Brutes faces Imperium in a six-man tag team match, plus more. Here’s the full preview and updated lineup:
Triple H to address WWE Universe on SmackDown
WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H ignited the Los Angeles crowd to kick off the Raw After WrestleMania and will return this week on Friday Night SmackDown.
Coming off the most successful WrestleMania in history, the message from The Game was simple – “We’re not going anywhere.”
Don’t miss the appearance from Triple H this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!
Sami Zayn and Jey Uso ready for in-ring war on SmackDown
It’s been a long, twisted journey for Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, as the two now prepare for a one-on-one battle this Friday on SmackDown.
The two men were at the heart of The Bloodline’s greatest successes and most glaring internal struggles over the last year. Jey initially questioned the former Honorary Uce’s loyalty and separated himself from his family for a time after Zayn’s shocking Royal Rumble attack on Roman Reigns.
Now the two Superstars find themselves in much different positions, as Zayn now holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside his friend Kevin Owens, and Jey and his brother Jimmy are left to deal with life after their record-breaking title reign.
Can Jey achieve retribution against Zayn following the crushing WrestleMania setback?
Don’t miss the latest battle with The Bloodline this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!
