Triple H Names Top Matches For His All-Time Dream WrestleMania Card

Triple H recently named his all-time dream WrestleMania card including Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin in their primes and more. The WWE CCO was a guest on The Roommates Show and was asked what his dream WrestleMania card would be without limitation of time or era. He named Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin, Undertaker vs. Andre the Giant and Bruno Sammartino vs. John Cena as matches he would book in such a situation.

“Hogan in his prime versus Steve Austin in his prime would have been pretty cool,” Triple H said (per Fightful). “I don’t know how it would have actually been because the styles were so different, but that would have been pretty special. In their primes, Andre versus Undertaker would be pretty amazing.”

He continued, “A prime Bruno Sammartino, who was so massive at the time in the 60’s and 70’s. One of the most famous people on the planet at the time. Something like 200 sellouts at Madison Square Garden, which is like saying you have 200 pay-per-views that broke box office records now. Prime Bruno Sammartino versus Cena. The crowd reactions and the way they would have worked would have been something special.”