wrestling / News

Triple H, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns Comment On Roman’s Return At Summerslam

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Roman Reigns SummerSlam

Roman Reigns made his WWE return on last night’s Summerslam PPV, and both Reigns and Triple H commented on it on Twitter.

Roman wrote: “You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam

Triple H added: “What an ending to #SummerSlam. A chaotic and exciting end to what was a phenomenal show. Sometimes the BIG DOG has to show you it’s still his yard.

Randy Orton also said it was nice to see Roman back, complete with a trolling picture.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading