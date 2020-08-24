Triple H, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns Comment On Roman’s Return At Summerslam

Roman Reigns made his WWE return on last night’s Summerslam PPV, and both Reigns and Triple H commented on it on Twitter.

Roman wrote: “You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam”

Triple H added: “What an ending to #SummerSlam. A chaotic and exciting end to what was a phenomenal show. Sometimes the BIG DOG has to show you it’s still his yard.”

Randy Orton also said it was nice to see Roman back, complete with a trolling picture.