Triple H and Shawn Michaels Hype Key Matches for Tonight’s NXT TakeOver 36

– WWE executive producers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have both posted tweets hyping tonight’s NXT TakeOver 36 matches, including Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole and also Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe. You can see their comments below.

Triple H wrote on Cole vs. O’Reilly, “A friendship that spawned the most dominant faction in #WWENXT… …will end with the #UndisputedFinale TONIGHT at #NXTTakeOver: 36. @WWENXT takes over @peacockTV at 8pmET!!! #WeAreNXT”

Meanwhile, Michaels tweeted on Joe vs. Kross, “This is a clash I’m excited I get to watch and don’t have to participate in!!!! #NXTTakeOver”