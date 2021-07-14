wrestling / News
Triple H and Shawn Michaels Praise Duke Hudson After NXT Win, Ikemen Jiro Comments On Loss
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro to advance to the next round of the NXT Breakout tournament. Triple H and Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to praise Hudson, while Jiro commented on his loss.
Triple H wrote: “One of the best parts of the #NXTBreakout Tournament is the clash of styles from #WWENXT Superstars all trying to make a memorable impression…. Congratulations to Duke Hudson on advancing to the next round!”
Michaels added: “Hard to argue with the size and strength from this young man. Great effort by @IkemenJiro_wwe but @sixftfiiiiive advances! #WWENXT #NXTBreakout”
Jiro wrote: “Thank you to everyone who cheered me, I lost in this tournament. but I still keep my head up! I’m going to keep practice! I will do my best with NXT! Thank you everyone! Thank you NXT! Have a good night.”
