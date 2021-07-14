wrestling / News

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Praise Duke Hudson After NXT Win, Ikemen Jiro Comments On Loss

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Duke Hudson

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro to advance to the next round of the NXT Breakout tournament. Triple H and Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to praise Hudson, while Jiro commented on his loss.

Triple H wrote: “One of the best parts of the #NXTBreakout Tournament is the clash of styles from #WWENXT Superstars all trying to make a memorable impression…. Congratulations to Duke Hudson on advancing to the next round!

Michaels added: “Hard to argue with the size and strength from this young man. Great effort by @IkemenJiro_wwe but @sixftfiiiiive advances! #WWENXT #NXTBreakout

Jiro wrote: “Thank you to everyone who cheered me, I lost in this tournament. but I still keep my head up! I’m going to keep practice! I will do my best with NXT! Thank you everyone! Thank you NXT! Have a good night.

