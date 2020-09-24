wrestling / News

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Praise Kyle O’Reilly After Gauntlet Eliminator Win On NXT

September 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kyle O’Reilly won the Gauntlet Eliminator match on last night’s episode of NXT, which means he will challenge NXT champion Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4.

In a post on Twitter, both triple H and Shawn Michaels praised O’Reilly and expressed excitement for the match.

Triple H wrote: “@KORCombat’s success in #WWENXT shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. A student of his craft, he’s a dedicated (and decorated Superstar). THIS #NXTTakeOver match has the ability to steal the show.

Michaels added: “SIGN. ME. UP!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT

Former NXT champion Kevin Owens also weighed in, as did other wrestlers, which you can see below.

