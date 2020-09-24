wrestling / News
Triple H and Shawn Michaels Praise Kyle O’Reilly After Gauntlet Eliminator Win On NXT
Kyle O’Reilly won the Gauntlet Eliminator match on last night’s episode of NXT, which means he will challenge NXT champion Finn Balor at NXT Takeover on October 4.
In a post on Twitter, both triple H and Shawn Michaels praised O’Reilly and expressed excitement for the match.
Triple H wrote: “@KORCombat’s success in #WWENXT shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. A student of his craft, he’s a dedicated (and decorated Superstar). THIS #NXTTakeOver match has the ability to steal the show.”
Michaels added: “SIGN. ME. UP!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT”
Former NXT champion Kevin Owens also weighed in, as did other wrestlers, which you can see below.
I’m coming for you, Flinn!
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) September 24, 2020
.@KORCombat’s success in #WWENXT shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. A student of his craft, he’s a dedicated (and decorated Superstar). THIS #NXTTakeOver match has the ability to steal the show. https://t.co/U1V894t0q0
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2020
SIGN. ME. UP!!! #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT https://t.co/F4rNp0QIgz
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 24, 2020
This is going to be fantastic. https://t.co/OMkTPSv3dH
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) September 24, 2020
Man @KORcombat is and always has been awesome @WWENXT #WWENXT
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 24, 2020
@KORcombat well deserved 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
— Denzel Dejournette (@DesmondTroyWWE) September 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on NWA Granting Release to Royce Isaacs, Note on Money for NWA Contracts
- More On Positive Reaction To Parking Lot Brawl On Last Week’s Dynamite
- Even More Reactions To Death of Road Warrior Animal: Paul Ellering, Ric Flair, More
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW