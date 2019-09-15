wrestling / News
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend ZZ Top Concert
– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended a ZZ Top 50th Anniversary tour concert last night in Gilford, New Hampshire. You can check out some tweets and photos they shared from the concert below on Twitter.
Triple H wrote on the show via Twitter, “Hard to find a better show. @ZZTop have been killing it on stage for 50 years!!! Thanks for treating @StephMcMahon and I to an incredible time #BadAndNationwide #Family” Stephanie McMahon tweeted, “@TripleH said it best, hard to top @ZZTop! Thank you for 50 years of rock n roll!!! And for treating us like kings last night! #Family”
.@TripleH said it best, hard to top @ZZTop! Thank you for 50 years of rock n roll!!! And for treating us like kings last night! #Family pic.twitter.com/c15zRpMn2h
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 15, 2019
Hard to find a better show. @ZZTop have been killing it on stage for 50 years!!! Thanks for treating @StephMcMahon and I to an incredible time!#BadAndNationwide #Family pic.twitter.com/l3uap5X4qh
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Big Cass Gets Into Backstage Incident With Joey Janela & Fight With Pat Buck At WrestlePro Show
- Bruce Prichard on Why The Patriot Was Brought in to Face Bret Hart for the Title at Ground Zero, Explains Why It Didn’t Headline the Show
- Triple H Doesn’t See NXT vs. AEW as a War, Talks About NXT’s Growth
- Sean Waltman Recalls Helping Convince the Carters To Buy TNA, Talks Jerry Jarrett First Reaching Out