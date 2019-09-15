Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend ZZ Top Concert

– Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended a ZZ Top 50th Anniversary tour concert last night in Gilford, New Hampshire. You can check out some tweets and photos they shared from the concert below on Twitter.

Triple H wrote on the show via Twitter, “Hard to find a better show. @ZZTop have been killing it on stage for 50 years!!! Thanks for treating @StephMcMahon and I to an incredible time #BadAndNationwide #Family” Stephanie McMahon tweeted, “@TripleH said it best, hard to top @ZZTop! Thank you for 50 years of rock n roll!!! And for treating us like kings last night! #Family”

.@TripleH said it best, hard to top @ZZTop! Thank you for 50 years of rock n roll!!! And for treating us like kings last night! #Family pic.twitter.com/c15zRpMn2h — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 15, 2019