Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend

They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.

Had a cam op friend send this to me. @TripleH and @StephMcMahon are in Pittsburgh for the @GretaVanFleet and @Metallica show at PNC Park. #WWE pic.twitter.com/qW7r4xnz0B — Zach White (@ztwhite23) August 14, 2022