wrestling / News

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend

August 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Stephanie McMahon Image Credit: WWE

They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading