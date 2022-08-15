wrestling / News
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attended Metallica Concert This Weekend
August 15, 2022
They may be busy these days running WWE, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took some time to rock out this past weekend. A user on Twitter captured a photo of the pair attending the Metallica and Greta Van Fleet show in Pittsburgh last night.
Had a cam op friend send this to me. @TripleH and @StephMcMahon are in Pittsburgh for the @GretaVanFleet and @Metallica show at PNC Park. #WWE pic.twitter.com/qW7r4xnz0B
— Zach White (@ztwhite23) August 14, 2022
