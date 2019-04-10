Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Explain Vince McMahon’s Current Role In WWE

In an interview with Sports Business Journal, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon spoke about Vince McMahon’s current role within the WWE, especially now that he’s currently trying to get the XFL off the ground and has other business ventures.

Triple H said: “He has the most incredible work ethic of any person I have ever seen. It’s impossible to hang with him on a long-term basis even at 73. It’s crazy. Still trains every day, still does everything. But he’s hands on on so many things, not because he micromanages or not because he can’t let people succeed or do things, but when it comes to the creative and shows, he’s still at RAW and Smackdown every week because that’s the part that he loves. He found himself later as a businessman but that’s what he loves to do. He’s awesome at it and that’s his…it’s his passion. He won’t give that up. Not because he should. It’s his passion. It’s being a songwriter. He’s always going to want to collaborate and work on a song. Always.”

When asked how far in advance they script things out, Stephanie replied: “We try to have a basic plan with their script a year out, you know. But inevitably, things happen and storylines change. Another beautiful thing about WWE is because we are live 52 weeks a year, we have no off season, we have no reruns, and we essentially have a live focus group every single night at these live events telling us what’s working, what’s not working, and what they don’t care about so we can shift and adjust our plans as needed.”

Triple H added: “And you’re dealing with athletes and you’re dealing with injuries and the ability to shift and pivot at a moment’s notice to where you want to go. The beautiful thing for us is – I was told this early in my career – beauty comes out of chaos a lot, and sometimes when you get into a situation where the worst possible thing happens, leading into a big event somebody gets injured and you think ‘oh this is the worst thing that could happen’, it leads you to come up with something better.”

