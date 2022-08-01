wrestling / News

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Thank WWE Fans For Watching Summerslam

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephanie McMahon Triple H WWE Emmy Image Credit: WWE

In posts on Twitter, both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H thanked fans for tuning into WWE Summerslam this past weekend.

Stephanie wrote: “Thank you to the @WWE Superstars who poured their hearts out at #SummerSlam last night, our incredible crews & teams, our partners who helped make it possible @Titans @NissanStadium @Xfinity #Samaritan @wildhorseTN #NashvilleLOC @peacockTV & especially all of you!

Triple H added: “#SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE. Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium! THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted

