wrestling / News
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Thank WWE Fans For Watching Summerslam
In posts on Twitter, both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H thanked fans for tuning into WWE Summerslam this past weekend.
Stephanie wrote: “Thank you to the @WWE Superstars who poured their hearts out at #SummerSlam last night, our incredible crews & teams, our partners who helped make it possible @Titans @NissanStadium @Xfinity #Samaritan @wildhorseTN #NashvilleLOC @peacockTV & especially all of you!”
Triple H added: “#SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE. Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium! THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted”
