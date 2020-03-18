wrestling / News

Triple H and Tom Phillips Hosting Tonight’s Episode of NXT

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tonight’s episode of NXT from the WWE Performance Center will have some hosts in Triple H and Tom Phillips. WWE announced the two as hosts for the episode in a brief statement on Wednesday.

As revealed on Tuesday, tonight’s episode will have a different format than usual with “elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.” It airs tonight on USA Network.

