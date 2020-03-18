wrestling / News
Triple H and Tom Phillips Hosting Tonight’s Episode of NXT
March 18, 2020 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of NXT from the WWE Performance Center will have some hosts in Triple H and Tom Phillips. WWE announced the two as hosts for the episode in a brief statement on Wednesday.
As revealed on Tuesday, tonight’s episode will have a different format than usual with “elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.” It airs tonight on USA Network.
More Trending Stories
- Chael Sonnen Calls Monday’s RAW A ‘Rotten Piece of Garbage’
- Renee Young Teases New WWE Backstage Content Even During Production Shutdown
- Gail Kim On Her WWE Return Being Disappointing, Getting the Daniel Bryan Storyline As She Was About to Quit and Why She Left
- CM Punk On Which Opponents Could Bring Him Back to the Ring, Says The Answer Changes