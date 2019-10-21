wrestling / News
Triple H and Tyson Fury Set For Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday
October 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H and Tyson Fury will be among Ariel Helwani’s guests for his MMA show on Monday. Helwani posted to Twitter to note that the two are among his guests for the ESPN show, which will be live at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Fury, of course, is facing Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st:
Monday’s #HelwaniShow lineup:@MayceeBarber IN STUDIO@DomReyes @TripleH @Tyson_Fury @MeatballMolly @dillondanis @JoeLauzon @Nikohybridprice
And a whole lot more from the week that was and to come.
See ya then! pic.twitter.com/JqyUhKco8m
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- nZo Responds to Joey Janela’s Comments Regarding Backstage Incident With CaZXL, Claims Janela Has ‘0 Class or Credibility’
- CM Punk Says a WWE Return Would Take ‘A Very Big Bag,’ Is Open to the Idea of an Autobiography, Wants to Do a Movie With Batista
- Bret Hart Responds to Kevin Nash Calling the Montreal Screwjob a Work, Hart Says He Wishes It Was a Work
- Tyson Fury and Triple H Speak on How Fury’s WWE Deal Came Together