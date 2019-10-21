wrestling / News

Triple H and Tyson Fury Set For Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H and Tyson Fury will be among Ariel Helwani’s guests for his MMA show on Monday. Helwani posted to Twitter to note that the two are among his guests for the ESPN show, which will be live at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. Fury, of course, is facing Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31st:

