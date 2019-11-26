wrestling / News
Triple H Announced For This Week’s WWE Backstage, CM Punk Won’t Appear
November 25, 2019
– Triple H is set to be a guest on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, but don’t expect a conversation between him and CM Punk. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that The Game will join the show from the WWE Performance Center tomorrow night.
When asked if Punk would be on the show, the Twitter account confirmed that he would not be. Punk has been referred to from the initial announcement as a regular but not weekly correspondent.
Is @CMPunk on this episode? Please say yes 😅
— Chris Morse Jr (@ChrisMorseJr) November 26, 2019
He will not be.
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2019
