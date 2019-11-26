wrestling / News

Triple H Announced For This Week’s WWE Backstage, CM Punk Won’t Appear

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage Triple H

– Triple H is set to be a guest on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, but don’t expect a conversation between him and CM Punk. The WWE on FOX Twitter account announced that The Game will join the show from the WWE Performance Center tomorrow night.

When asked if Punk would be on the show, the Twitter account confirmed that he would not be. Punk has been referred to from the initial announcement as a regular but not weekly correspondent.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Triple H, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading