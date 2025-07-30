– TEDSports announced today that WWE Chief Content Officer and former WWE Champion Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be headlining the inaugural TEDSports event later this fall. The upcoming event is scheduled for September 9-11 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Per the official press release, Triple H plans to pull back the curtain on WWE during this first-ever TED event that’s focused exclusively on sports, or rather, sports entertainment, in this case. Additionally, he plans to explore “the psychology of performance, building compelling rivalry structures, and the universal power of narrative in building global fandom.”

Speaking on today’s announcement via a press release, TEDSports co-chair and co-curator Neelay Bhatt commented, “We’re not about exchanging business cards; we’re about igniting ideas that can change the world.” Also, TEDSports Co-Chair Patrick Talty added, “Triple H represents precisely what TEDSports aims to showcase: the power of storytelling and innovative leadership to drive global impact.”

The TEDSports conference will be a highly curated experience with 700-800 global game-changers, including athletes and executives, to investors and creatives across academia, business, events, healthcare, sports tech, venues and women’s sports. They will come together for three days immersive talks, fireside chats, curated dinners, collaborative workshops, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences at iconic venues including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The full speaker lineup is available now at the conference’s website.