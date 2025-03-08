Triple H Announces April 1 Debut for WWE on Netflix India

– Last month, Netflix announced that WWE programming would be joining the platform’s lineup later this year. A new announcement from Netflix India and Triple H confirmed that WWE programming hits the streamer on April 1. You can view that preview video below:

A new era of @wwe officially begins 🔥

Watch WWE, 1 April onwards, Live on Netflix India!#WWEOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/L4NeFErqL3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2025