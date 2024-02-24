– During today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H announced the live attendance for the event. The announced attendance for the show was 52,590 people.

Today’s event was held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It was the first WWE premium live event in Australia since WWE Super ShowDown in 2018. It was broadcast live on Peacock.

You can check out our live coverage of today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event RIGHT HERE.