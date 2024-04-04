– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H announced via social media today that Grammy Award-winning artist Coco Jones will sing the National Anthem this weekend at WrestleMania 40. She will kick off the event with her performance on Saturday, April 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Triple H wrote, “Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday.”

WrestleMania 40 will be broadcast live on Peacock.