Triple H Announces Coco Jones to Sing National Anthem at WrestleMania 40

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Endeavor - Triple H Raw After WrestleMania Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H announced via social media today that Grammy Award-winning artist Coco Jones will sing the National Anthem this weekend at WrestleMania 40. She will kick off the event with her performance on Saturday, April 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Triple H wrote, “Excited to welcome Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter @TheRealCocoJ to #WrestleMania XL this weekend, where she’ll perform our country’s National Anthem to kick off @WrestleMania Saturday.”

WrestleMania 40 will be broadcast live on Peacock.

