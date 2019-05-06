Triple H Announces Location For June’s NXT Takeover XXV

– Triple H has announced the location for June’s NXT Takeover event. The WWE EVP posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce that the event, dubbed “NXT Takeover XXV” as it is the twenty-fifth show, will take place at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 1st. Tickets go on sale for the event on Friday at 10 AM ET.

The announcement confirms the location after WWE announced the June 1st date last week. The show originally set for June 8th, but the announcement of the Saudi Arabia show on June 8th made it clear that the company would be moving the show.