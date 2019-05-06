wrestling / News
Triple H Announces Location For June’s NXT Takeover XXV
– Triple H has announced the location for June’s NXT Takeover event. The WWE EVP posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce that the event, dubbed “NXT Takeover XXV” as it is the twenty-fifth show, will take place at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 1st. Tickets go on sale for the event on Friday at 10 AM ET.
The announcement confirms the location after WWE announced the June 1st date last week. The show originally set for June 8th, but the announcement of the Saudi Arabia show on June 8th made it clear that the company would be moving the show.
Florida, Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Chicago, Texas, BROOKLYN, Phoenix, Philly, New Orleans…
…to our TWENTY-FIFTH take over. @WWENXT #NXTTakeOver: XXV is LIVE from the @Webster_Arena Sat, June 1, 2019.
Tickets are on sale Fri. 10am at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/rKbYIVGxed
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 6, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode
- Jim Ross on How Ole Anderson Said The Undertaker Would Never Draw a Dime When He Left WCW
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Vince McMahon Burying Hulk Hogan After 1994 Steroid Trial, Positioning WWE as an Underdog to WCW
- AIW Owner Recalls EC3 Dressing As Sid Vicious in 2017 to Replace Him After Last-Minute Cancellation